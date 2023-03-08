It also said that when PM2.5 level of the current winter is compared with the average for the previous three winters, Bengaluru and Chennai’s performance is the worst as their winter air is 15 percent more polluted than average of their previous three winters. Mumbai’s winter air is 14 percent more polluted while Hyderabad’s winter air is 3 percent more polluted. The report stated that peak winter pollution in Bengaluru and Hyderabad is worst in last four years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}