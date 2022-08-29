Delhi most unsafe metropolitan city for women in India: NCRB data

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the cases of crimes against women in Delhi accounted for 32.20 per cent of total crimes in the category among all 19 metropolitan cities. The data informed that Delhi was followed by the financial capital Mumbai, which saw 5,543 such instances, and Bengaluru with 3,127 cases. Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for 12.76 per cent and 7.2 per cent of total crimes in 19 cities, respectively.