Delhi, MP sizzle under severe heatwave, crossing 47 degrees. See IMD updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While assuring a hopeful fall in the temperature after two days in Central India, at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Just as a severe heat wave gripped Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh, where mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted no significant changes in the maximum temperature in most parts of Northwest India for the next few days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Just as a severe heat wave gripped Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh, where mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted no significant changes in the maximum temperature in most parts of Northwest India for the next few days.
While assuring a hopeful fall in the temperature after two days in Central India, at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above.
While assuring a hopeful fall in the temperature after two days in Central India, at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above.
“Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.
Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius.
In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius.
"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter," the IMD tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter," the IMD tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days," the tweet read.Meanwhile, several cities experienced heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in the day as the maximum temperature crossed 45-degrees Celsius.
"Rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over most parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days," the tweet read.Meanwhile, several cities experienced heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in the day as the maximum temperature crossed 45-degrees Celsius.
The heatwave conditions prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, however several parts of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi continued to experience severe heatwaves in the day.
The heatwave conditions prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, however several parts of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi continued to experience severe heatwaves in the day.
Notably, Delhi's Mungeshpuri recorded its maximum temperature as 47.3 degrees Celcius, whereas Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Ridge, and Pitampura recorded over 45-degrees Celcius.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, Delhi's Mungeshpuri recorded its maximum temperature as 47.3 degrees Celcius, whereas Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Ridge, and Pitampura recorded over 45-degrees Celcius.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apart from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh also noted their maximum temperature at 45-degrees Celcius (in Rohtak), 46.7-degrees Celcius (in Churu), and 45.2-degrees Celcius (at Raipur), respectively.
Apart from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh also noted their maximum temperature at 45-degrees Celcius (in Rohtak), 46.7-degrees Celcius (in Churu), and 45.2-degrees Celcius (at Raipur), respectively.
In Gwalior and Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh, the heatwaves continue with temperatures of 45.4-degrees Celcius and 45.2-degrees Celcius respectively, whereas Uttar Pradesh saw the upper limit temperature as high as 46.8 degrees Celcius.
In Gwalior and Rajgarh of Madhya Pradesh, the heatwaves continue with temperatures of 45.4-degrees Celcius and 45.2-degrees Celcius respectively, whereas Uttar Pradesh saw the upper limit temperature as high as 46.8 degrees Celcius.
Meanwhile, Gondia and Bramhapuri experienced heatwaves at 46.2-degrees Celcius, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha experienced Sun's torture at 45.2-degrees Celcius and 45-degrees Celcius respectively.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Gondia and Bramhapuri experienced heatwaves at 46.2-degrees Celcius, Nagpur and Wardha districts of Vidarbha experienced Sun's torture at 45.2-degrees Celcius and 45-degrees Celcius respectively.