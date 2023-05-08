The Delhi government may soon introduce premium buses that can be booked via apps and used by commuters on a daily basis. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a proposal was being sent to for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's approval.

“Delhi's excellent transport system will now move a step further and reach a new level. Premium buses will now ply on the roads of Delhi," the CM tweeted.

दिल्ली का शानदार परिवहन सिस्टम अब एक कदम और आगे बढ़ते हुए नए स्तर पर पहुँचेगा। दिल्ली की सड़कों पर अब प्रीमियम बसें उतरेंगी। https://t.co/Q11niOngOo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2023

The air-conditioned buses - to be introduced to Delhi roads through private aggregators - will be equipped with CCTV cameras and panic buttons. The administration is hoping to make it a popular alternative to cars and bikes and encourage the middle and upper middle classes to use public transport.

Such buses will however not qualify for free travel (for women) as the booking prices will be higher than that of DTC tickets.

“The policy stipulates that no bus older than three years will be used by aggregators. Buses purchased after January 1, 2024 will be electric. The seats in the buses will be booked through an app," Kejriwal added.

"Following the LG's approval, we will share the policy online for seeking public feedback," the chief minister said at a press conference.

(with inputs from agencies)