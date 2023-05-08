Delhi mulls app-based bus service, Kejriwal says proposal sent to L-G for approval1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is sending a scheme for introducing premium buses on Delhi roads through private aggregators for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's approval.
The Delhi government may soon introduce premium buses that can be booked via apps and used by commuters on a daily basis. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a proposal was being sent to for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's approval.
