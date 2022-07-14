Over 9,000 vehicles are registered as school cabs in the city, while a far larger number operate without any formal registration with the department: Official
NEW DELHI :In an innovative prospect, the Delhi government is contemplating converting the registration of old cars to school cabs provided they meet fitness and other parameters. Officials conformed the progress on Thursday saying that the transport depart of the Delhi Government is considering tweaking guidelines to allow registration of old vehicles as school cabs.
"Presently, only new vehicles can be registered as school cabs. However, a large number of vehicles are being used for the purpose without due registration with the department," said an official in the transport department.
This is being considered after Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) decided to stop providing buses to schools in the city from the new academic session because of the growing demand of its fleet for public transport.
If the old vans and cabs are allowed to be registered as school cabs, it will help ensure better safety of children as such vehicles will have to undergo fitness tests and fulfil other safety measures, sources said.
Presently, a large number of vans and cabs that are hired by schools and parents do not fulfil such mandatory requirements, they said.
Over 9,000 vehicles are registered as school cabs in the city, while a far larger number operate without any formal registration with the department, officials said.
The school cab policy of 2007 allowed private vehicles, less than 15 years old, to be registered as school cabs in compliance with various safety measures. However after 2015, the Delhi government changed the guidelines and stopped the registration of such vehicles as school cabs, they added.
A few days ago, an announcement was made that car and bike owners in Delhi not having valid PUC certificates, would receive notices from Delhi government's Transport department soon and have to pay a challans of ₹10,000 if the certificates are not obtained.
