Delhi mulls introducing app-based bus aggregator scheme: CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal has said the Delhi government plans to "provide good premium quality bus service" in an effort to encourage people to abandon their personal vehicles in favour of public transportation.
According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi would have "good premium quality bus service" to encourage people to abandon their private vehicles in favour of public transportation. Kejriwal announced on Twitter that the Delhi government met with the department in charge of transportation to explore methods to use the city's current bus fleet efficiently, how to incorporate all forms of public transportation, and other topics.
"How to use the existing fleet of buses in Delhi most efficiently? How many more buses do we need? How to integrate all modes of transport? Today, I had a discussion with senior officials of the transport dept on the "Route rationalisation" proposal. We will soon seek public feedback on the same," read his tweet.
Kejriwal also discussed asking for feedback from the general people on the notion of implementing the app-based bus aggregator programme.
"We wish to provide good quality premium bus service so that people leave their pvt vehicles and use public tpt. Discussed App-based bus aggregator scheme wid tpt dept. We will seek public feedback on the same," said Kejriwal in another tweet.
On July 28, Kejriwal stated that students from the capital city would create the largest "Tiranga" ever.
"The whole country is celebrating 75 years of independence. On August 4, thousands of children will gather in Delhi to make the world's largest Tiranga. We will pledge on this day to make India the number one country in the world," said Delhi CM.
He also emphasised that several nations have advanced much more quickly, and India needs to follow their lead.
"Many countries have overtaken us in 75 years, while nature has given us a lot. We should keep these political parties and leaders aside if we are to move in the direction of progress," he added.
Stressing unity as the key factor on India's path to development, he said, "75 years ago we united to drive away the British, now we will unite again to make India the number one country in the world. But for this everyone has to come together."
