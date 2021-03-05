Delhi, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar best placed to host global sports' events: report

Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar emerged as key city after Delhi and Mumbai with a score of 7.2. Though it needs improvement on local teams in national leagues and presence of sports businesses, federations/associations and brands and manufacturers in the city. The state supports three professional sports league teams – Kalinga Lancers, Odisha FC, and Indian Arrows. After hosting Hockey World Cup 2018 and Asian Athletics Championship 2017, Bhubaneswar has also won the bid to host the Hockey World Cup 2023 – the first time in the history to have the same hosts back-to-back.