Delhi-Mumbai corridor’s urbanization push

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is a proposed network of manufacturing hubs that would cover cities such as Jaipur and Ahmedabad across six states. Seen as India’s biggest infrastructure project, how will it impact the numerous cities and towns around it?

A study of urbanization in north-western India predicts that the cores of megacities such as Delhi and Mumbai will decline as a result, whereas cities on the periphery will benefit, and so will smaller cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The study’s authors, Manisha Jain and Mathias Jehling of Germany’s Leibniz Institute of Ecological Urban and Regional Development, don’t see urbanization in India as a result of natural growth. Instead, they see it as a product of migration from rural to urban areas and classification of rural areas close to large metros as urban—areas that then become small cities. Most rural areas around Delhi transformed this way, with neighbouring states pushing policies to take advantage of proximity to the national capital.

Small cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan will grow too, but since policymakers tend to focus on larger cities, smaller ones lack government support to build infrastructure. Even now, these cities have poor health and education. The authors recommend integrating planning for rural and urban areas to realize the potential of these smaller cities.

They also suggest creating a regional authority to ensure compliance of all states in implementing development policies. For example, states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra have schemes for ‘land pooling’ to help acquire land for industrial projects, but Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been slow in introducing these schemes. This leads to resources concentrating in more developed states.

A regional authority with necessary powers would ensure there are few disparities along the Delhi-Mumbai corridor and that growth is achieved by all.

