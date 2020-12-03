Delhi-Mumbai corridor’s urbanization push

The study’s authors, Manisha Jain and Mathias Jehling of Germany’s Leibniz Institute of Ecological Urban and Regional Development, don’t see urbanization in India as a result of natural growth. Instead, they see it as a product of migration from rural to urban areas and classification of rural areas close to large metros as urban—areas that then become small cities. Most rural areas around Delhi transformed this way, with neighbouring states pushing policies to take advantage of proximity to the national capital.