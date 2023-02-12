Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on today i.e. on 12 February at around 3 pm.

The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore.

With the operation of the Sohna-Dausa stretch, the travel time from Delhi to will reduce from 5 hours to 3 hours. This will also provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

According to a release from the PMO, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. This expressway will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 percent from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and the travel time will be reduced by 50 percent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

The Key features of the Delhi Mumbai expressway:

Reduce travel time between Delhi Jaipur from 5 hours to 3 hours.

Travel time between Delhi Mumbai will be reduced from 24 hours to 12 hours.

The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The Delhi -Mumbai Expressway is the first expressway that is developed with a 21-meter median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion.

The expressway facilitates Rain Water Harvesting in 500m the interval at over 2,000 plus water recharge points, and also having an automated traffic management system.

It is a 8-lane access-controlled Greenfield Expressway with scope for future expansion upto 12-lane Expressway.

There would be 40 plus major interchanges to provide connectivity to Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, Surat.

A 3-meter wide dedicated corridor for laying Utility lines including Optical Fiber Cables, Pipelines and solar power generation.

The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

Apart from this, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than ₹5,940 crore. This includes a 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo to be developed at a cost of about ₹3,775 crore, and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.