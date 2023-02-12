Delhi Mumbai Expressway: PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of the expressway today. See Key features
- The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on today i.e. on 12 February at around 3 pm.
