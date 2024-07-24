Weather update: From Delhi to Gujarat; Monsoon rains cause waterlogging, disrupt normal life | Watch videos

  • Heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai and Delhi as per IMD. Waterlogging in Gujarat, Delhi, and Noida disrupts normal activities.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated24 Jul 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai rains: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert warning for Mumbai on Tuesday
Mumbai rains: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert warning for Mumbai on Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states on today i.e. on July 24. The weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Delhi for today.

 

Also Read | Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the city and suburbs. Also, local trains on the Central Railway in Mumbai are running 15 minutes late today due to a technical problem between Matunga and Sion stations.

 

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in city, ‘red’ alert in Maharashtra

Videos from news agencies ANI and PTI showed waterlogging issues in various areas of Gujarat, Delhi, and Noida. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

In Gujarat, the Meteorological Centre has issued red alert for heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Kutch today. An orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued in the districts South Gujarat region namely Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang and Tapi; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Botad and in Diu.

Also Read | Heavy rains lash several parts of Delhi, police issues traffic advisory

In Delhi, heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, disrupting traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to divert vehicles from affected areas, including Anand Parvat. They posted on X, “Due to waterlogging at Anand Parvat, traffic diversions are in effect. Please follow the advisory.”

In Uttarakhand, due to heavy rains and landslides, the Gangotri National Highway has been blocked near Bishanpur, Netala and Sainj and Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at Dabarkot. Heavy rains with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense to very intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand today.

 

Also Read | IIT-Bombay develops near real-time rainfall forecasting app for Mumbai

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 11:10 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather update: From Delhi to Gujarat; Monsoon rains cause waterlogging, disrupt normal life | Watch videos

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.90
    11:26 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.85 (0.53%)

    ITC

    497.55
    11:26 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    5.5 (1.12%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.40
    11:26 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.9 (0.3%)

    NTPC

    389.35
    11:25 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    7 (1.83%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    267.00
    11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    20.45 (8.29%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    686.65
    11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    49.05 (7.69%)

    Borosil Renewables

    556.20
    11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    37.95 (7.32%)

    KSB

    5,116.35
    11:15 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    329.6 (6.89%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue