The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states on today i.e. on July 24. The weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Delhi for today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the city and suburbs. Also, local trains on the Central Railway in Mumbai are running 15 minutes late today due to a technical problem between Matunga and Sion stations.

Videos from news agencies ANI and PTI showed waterlogging issues in various areas of Gujarat, Delhi, and Noida. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state; Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha," IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

In Gujarat, the Meteorological Centre has issued red alert for heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Surat, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Kutch today. An orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued in the districts South Gujarat region namely Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Dang and Tapi; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Botad and in Diu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, disrupting traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory to divert vehicles from affected areas, including Anand Parvat. They posted on X, “Due to waterlogging at Anand Parvat, traffic diversions are in effect. Please follow the advisory."

In Uttarakhand, due to heavy rains and landslides, the Gangotri National Highway has been blocked near Bishanpur, Netala and Sainj and Yamunotri National Highway is blocked at Dabarkot. Heavy rains with thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense to very intense spell is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand today.



