Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru? Which city has maximum ghost mall stock in India?3 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 01:04 PM IST
- A total of 57 malls across top-8 cities in India are currently in different stages of dilapidation
Listen to this article
As the Covid-19 pandemic abates, the malls in India have begun to witness an accelerated rebound in footfall. However, certain malls have remained just empty structures with no shops and, therefore, no crowd. According to the latest report by Knight Frank, an international property consultant, in the past few years a lot of ghost malls" have sprung up" in the organized retail sector in India.