Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru? Which city has maximum ghost mall stock in India?

As the Covid-19 pandemic abates, the malls in India have begun to witness an accelerated rebound in footfall. However, certain malls have remained just empty structures with no shops and, therefore, no crowd. According to the latest report by Knight Frank, an international property consultant, in the past few years a lot of ghost malls" have sprung up" in the organized retail sector in India.

