Delhi, Mumbai rains disrupt flights: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisories

Heavy rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai disrupted flight operations on Tuesday, prompting major airlines to issue travel advisories and urge passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

The downpour brought relief from the heat in the national capital, while Mumbai continued to witness persistent rainfall. As adverse weather conditions affected normal life in both cities, airlines warned that departures, arrivals and connecting flights could face delays or disruptions.

Airlines Warn Of Possible Flight Disruptions Air India said adverse weather conditions could affect flights operating to and from Delhi.

"Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi," the airline said in a travel advisory posted on X.

IndiGo also informed passengers that inclement weather over the national capital had impacted flight schedules and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

"Bad weather over Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said in a post on X.

Also Read | Flash flood alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka over the next 24 hours

The airline advised passengers to keep track of their flight status through its website or mobile application before travelling to the airport.

"We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Also, please allow extra time for your commute, as slow-moving traffic may affect road travel en route to the airport," IndiGo said.

It added, “Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

SpiceJet also cautioned that heavy rain in both Delhi and Mumbai could affect flight operations, including connecting services.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said.

Rain Affects Daily Life In Delhi, Mumbai Heavy rain also disrupted normal movement in several parts of Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Wednesday as well.

Also Read | IMD issues red alert for Mumbai; BMC urges people to stay indoors

In one rain-related incident, a tree fell onto a moving Mercedes and another passing car in Delhi's East of Kailash on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported, but traffic on Raja Dhir Singh Marg was temporarily affected.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said it received a call about the incident at 1.38 pm and immediately dispatched a fire tender to the spot.

Mumbai Sees Fatal Rain-Related Incident In Mumbai, heavy rain was linked to a fatal accident after a 55-year-old man, identified as Shaikh, allegedly fell into an open manhole, according to a PTI report.

The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to suspend four civic officials and order a high-level inquiry.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the man talking on his mobile phone before walking past a parked tempo and falling into the uncovered manhole.

According to reports, the manhole cover had been temporarily removed by three contractual workers carrying out maintenance work.

The workers lowered a ladder into the manhole in an attempt to rescue him but recovered only his umbrella and slippers.

Officials said the strong flow of rainwater initially made it difficult to determine the direction in which the man had been swept away. He was later located some distance from the spot where he had fallen.

Passengers Advised To Check Flight Status With rain expected to continue, airlines have advised passengers travelling to or from Delhi and Mumbai to monitor flight updates through official channels and allow additional travel time to reach the airport.