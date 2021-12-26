Delhi and Mumbai saw a sharp spike in the daily caseload of COVID-19 cases, with the national capital recording close to 300 cases and the financial capital logging about 1,000 cases in the span of last 24 hours.

Delhi government's health department said on Sunday that the city reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent.

With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 922 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking a rise in fresh cases for the fourth day in a row, state health department data shows. Two people died to the virus while 326 patients also recovered. The active coronavirus caseload in the city stands at 4,295.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 422 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, as per the medical bulletin released on Sunday.

Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 108 confirmed cases followed by Delhi (79 cases) and Gujarat (43 cases).

Meanwhile, India reported 6,987 fresh COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

