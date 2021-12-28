Delhi and Mumbai saw a massive jump in daily COVID-19 count with the national capital reporting close to new cases while the financial capital logging more than 1,300 cases. Both the cities recorded 1 death each.

Here are the 10 things to know:

Delhi:

This is the highest single-day spike in number of cases in over 6 months. On June 4 this year, the national capital reported 523 COVID-19 cases.

The positivity rate jumped to 0.89% today

So far, 142 cases are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported from the city

Owing to the sudden surge, the Delhi government reimposed fresh COVID curbs today which iincludes a 7-hour night curfew, immediate closure of cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes.

The Chief Minister said, "In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared."

Mumbai:

Today's tally of 1,377 was a sharp rise from 809 cases reported on Monday indicates an increase of 70%

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city

In a worrying sign that Omicron variant has took a strong footing in Mumbai, the city has reported over 1,000 cases for the first time in months, the city's municipal corporation has announced on Tuesday.

Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. However, no new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were reported in the state during the last 24 hours.

There are currently a total of 167 Omicron cases in the state. It is highest in the country so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.