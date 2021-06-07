Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Maharashtra opening from today. Unlock rules and guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday released detailed guidelines for the next week beginning June 7. The civic body said that the city had fallen under level-3 of the unlock plan of Maharashtra. It said restaurants, shops selling non- essential items and public places will reopen from Monday but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut. Local trains, considered the lifeline of the maximum city, will remain available only for specific categories. A day earlier, the government had stated that local trains would remain available for "medical, few essentials and women". It, however, had authorised the BMC to put additional restrictions if required. Municipal corporations and districts with a positivity rate between 5 and 10 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds over 40 per cent are categorised under level 3.