Delhi, Mumbai will be 5 degrees Celsius warmer by 2080: Greenpeace

Delhi and Mumbai's mean annual temperature will be five degrees Celsius higher during the 2080-99 period as compared to the 1995-2014 period if global carbon dioxide gas' emissions double by 2050, according to Greenpeace India's latest projection. The environmental NGO said that Delhi's annual maximum temperature (the median of June month record from 1995 to 2014) stands at 41.93 degrees Celsius. It will leap to 45.97 degrees Celsius in the 2080-99 period and can go up to 48.19 degrees Celsius in "some extreme years".

