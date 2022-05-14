Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

"I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired at this complex in Mundka. We are all trying to rescue as many people as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies. We have set up a helpdesk at the site to aid those filing missing reports," he said.

"Even though no amount can make up for the loss of one's life, as a measure of support, the Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with ₹50,000 as ex-gratia," he said.

Along with the compensation, the CM also ordered a magisterial enquiry

"The two main accused have been arrested. This is a horrific incident and the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Once the enquiry report comes, be it an individual, officer or agency, no culprit will be spared," he said.

A fire engulfed the four-storey building on Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving 12 injured.

