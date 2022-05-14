Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi Mundka fire: CM Kejriwal announces 10 lakh compensation, orders inquiry

Delhi Mundka fire: CM Kejriwal announces 10 lakh compensation, orders inquiry

A fire engulfed the four-storey building on Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving 12 injured.
1 min read . 07:03 PM IST Livemint

  • CM Kejriwal announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those who were injured.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday visited Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire on Friday claimed as many as 27 lives. The CM announced a compensation of 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 for those who were injured. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain also visited the spot to oversee rescue operations. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the matter.

"I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired at this complex in Mundka. We are all trying to rescue as many people as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies. We have set up a helpdesk at the site to aid those filing missing reports," he said.

"I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired at this complex in Mundka. We are all trying to rescue as many people as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies. We have set up a helpdesk at the site to aid those filing missing reports," he said.

"Even though no amount can make up for the loss of one's life, as a measure of support, the Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of 10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with 50,000 as ex-gratia," he said.

"Even though no amount can make up for the loss of one's life, as a measure of support, the Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of 10 lakh to the families of all the deceased. At the same time, the injured will be provided with 50,000 as ex-gratia," he said.

Along with the compensation, the CM also ordered a magisterial enquiry

Along with the compensation, the CM also ordered a magisterial enquiry

"The two main accused have been arrested. This is a horrific incident and the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Once the enquiry report comes, be it an individual, officer or agency, no culprit will be spared," he said.

"The two main accused have been arrested. This is a horrific incident and the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Once the enquiry report comes, be it an individual, officer or agency, no culprit will be spared," he said.

A fire engulfed the four-storey building on Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving 12 injured.

A fire engulfed the four-storey building on Friday killing at least 27 people and leaving 12 injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)