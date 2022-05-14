Delhi Mundka tragedy: No fire license of building, owner absconding

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a massive fire that broke out near Mundka metro station in Delhi on Friday night, the police found out that the building did not have fire NOC. Also, the building owner, identified as Manish Lakra escaped after the incident.
"The building did not have a fire NOC. The owner of the building has been identified as Manish Lakra who lived on the top floor. Lakra is currently absconding, teams are on the job and he will be nabbed soon," DCP Sameer Sharma (Outer District) said.
The divisional officer of the fire department also informed that there was only one staircase due to which, people could not move out of the building.
"There was only one staircase and because of that people could not go out. The building did not have proper NOC (from the fire department)," said Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department.
The fire that broke out in a four-storey building yesterday evening, killed 27 people and eight have been injured.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot for rescue operations. A total of 50 people were rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.
The preliminary inquiry found that four-storey commercial buildings are generally used for providing office space for companies.