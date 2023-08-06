Delhi civic body drops street dog ‘removal, sterilisation’ plan ahead of G20 summit1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Delhi Municipal Corporation cancels plan to remove street dogs during G20 Summit, after facing opposition from residents and activists.
Delhi Municipal Corporation has dropped their plans to get rid of street dogs during the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in the national summit. The move comes after MCD had announced plans, only to face opposition from Delhi residents and animal rights activists.