Delhi Municipal Corporation has dropped their plans to get rid of street dogs during the upcoming G20 Summit , scheduled to be held in the national summit. The move comes after MCD had announced plans, only to face opposition from Delhi residents and animal rights activists.

Earlier, the Delhi Municipal Corporation has announced that all street dogs will be picked up from the vicinity of the boutique hotels and popular tourist spots in Delhi, sterilized and kept at the NGOs until the summit was over.

However, the MCD decided to drop the plan over the weekend, as reported by AFP. The report also mentioned that the Delhi Municipal Corporation has not provided a reason to drop their plan.

More than 60,000 stray dogs live on Delhi's streets according to India's Livestock Census of 2012, the most recent available government figures.

A released by Delhi municipal corporation's Department of Veterinary Services announced that sterilization of stray dogs will be started on 4 August and continue till 30 August. “All stray dogs picked up from the prominent locations in Delhi and “shall be temporarily kept at the ABC centres run by NGO/ Pvt Vety Doctors."

Street dogs in India as are much loved as they are feared.

While strays are often beloved and taken care of without being fostered or adopted in India, the country on multiple occasions have also reported mauling of young children by aggressive dog packs.

Roughly 17 million dog bites are reported across India each year and the World Health Organization says that nearly 20,000 people nationwide die of rabies annually, reads the AFP report.

Sterilisation campaigns have been regularly employed by Delhi civic body to keep the canine population in check, though dog packs remain present in parks and residential neighbourhoods around the city.

The Delhi metropolitan area, home to around 30 million people, has been on an intense beautification drive since India assumed the G20 presidency last year.

Authorities have cleared illegal slums near summit venues and revamped major arterial routes on the city's gridlocked roads ahead of September's summit, which will host leaders of the world's top economies.

(With inputs from AFP)