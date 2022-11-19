Delhi murder case: Maharashtra to set up squad for safety of eloped girls

After the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, the government of Maharashtra has decided to set up a special squad for girls who leave home after fighting with their parents. The minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Saturday about such squad which will be put together by the state women's commission.
"I've directed the state women's commission to form a special squad (to ensure the protection of girls fleeing their homes). Once a girl becomes an adult (attaining 18 years of age), she can't be forcibly either by her family or the police. However, when she gets into a fight with her family members, marries against their wish, and elopes, she knows she won't get any help from her family in the event of trouble," Lodha, told news agency ANI.
Shraddha Walker allegedly left home after a fight with her parents over her relationship with her boyfriend Aftab. The couple shifted from Mumbai to Delhi and rented a flat in Chhatarpur. After Shraddha went unresponsive for a few months, her father came to Delhi looking for her and filed a complaint with Delhi Police on 10 November.
The police interrogated Aftab, who confessed to her killing in May and disposing of body by chopping it up into 35 pieces and dumping them into a forest near Chhatarpur.
He confessed that the murder was inspired by many crime thrillers on OTT platforms and he also learned about human anatomy while chopping off Shraddha's body. He mopped off blood stains from the floor using chemicals and also disposed of the blood-stained clothes, according to the police. He used a refrigerator to preserve the chopped parts of the body.
A court in Delhi has directed Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory to conduct Aftab's narco-test within the next five days in order to get more details about the brutal crime.
