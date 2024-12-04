A tragic triple murder occurred in South Delhi's Neb Sarai, where a man, his wife, and daughter were found stabbed on their marriage anniversary. The couple's son, who went for a morning walk, returned to find his parents and sister dead inside their home.

Delhi triple murder horror: A man, his wife, and their daughter were allegedly stabbed to death in South Delhi's Neb Sarai locality on Wednesday morning. The victims have been identified as Rajesh, his wife Komal and their 23-year-old daughter Kavita.

Reportedly, it was the couple's marriage anniversary today. Their son had left for his morning walk at 5 am after wishing his parents. He came back home to discover the dead bodies of his parents and sister lying on the floor.

The Delhi Police confirmed that a sharp weapon had been discovered. The body of the father was found on the first floor, while the mother and daughter's bodies were discovered on the ground floor, police officials told PTI.

What the neighbours say "After we reached, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk, and when he returned, he saw that his parents and sister had been stabbed to death and there was blood everywhere. He told us that it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them," a neighbour said, reported ANI.

Atishi and Kejriwal slam Centre Speaking about the triple murder, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Singh lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. “This is not the first incident that highlights the rising crime in Delhi. Just a few days ago 2 policemen were murdered in broad daylight," she said.

Atishi added that the BJP had only one responsibility in Delhi, and that was to provide security to the people.

‘Watching silently…’ Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media platform X to criticise the Centre. He said that “all those responsible, were watching silently".