Delhi murder: Sahil enjoyed with friends at his engagement before killing Nikki
- Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Sahil Gehlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi
Sahil Gehlot danced and enjoyed with his friends at his engagement ceremony on February 9 and later strangled his live-in partner and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator following an heated argument, police claimed on Wednesday.
