Mustafabad building collapse: 4 killed, several feared trapped, says Delhi Police

"Four people died after a building collapsed in the Mustafabad area in Delhi this morning," Delhi Police said early Saturday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and dog squad are present at the spot. Rescue operations underway.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed huge amount of rubble scattered on the road as people and NDRF teams helped in the rescue operation.