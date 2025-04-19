Mustafabad building collapse: 4 killed, several feared trapped, says Delhi Police

Delhi news: A building collapsed in Mustafabad. Videos showed huge amount of rubble scattered on the road as people and NDRF teams helped in the rescue operation.

Akriti Anand
Updated19 Apr 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Delhi news: Building collapses in Mustafabad, several feared trapped(ANI/X)

Four people died and many are feared to be trapped as a building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi on Saturday.

"Four people died after a building collapsed in the Mustafabad area in Delhi this morning," Delhi Police said early Saturday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and dog squad are present at the spot. Rescue operations underway.

Videos shared by news agency ANI showed huge amount of rubble scattered on the road as people and NDRF teams helped in the rescue operation.

More details are awaired.

First Published:19 Apr 2025, 07:01 AM IST
