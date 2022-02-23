Delhi Zoo: Delhi National Zoological Park will re-open from March 1 with an online ticket system, zoo authorities have said today. The zoo had shut down temporarily on January 5 due to a high number of Covid cases. The link for booking tickets at the zoo was disabled on January 4.

All section supervisors have been asked to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as the zoo gears up for reopening. Before this, the zoo was opened for visitors on August 1, 2021, after it was closed for over two months due to the Delta Covid variant-led wave in the country.

Earlier, the facility was shut for visitors in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started ravaging the country and then again in January last year amid the bird flu scare.

India reports 15,102 fresh cases, 278 deaths

India added 15,102 new coronavirus infections in a single day, while the active cases dipped below two lakh after 50 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases were at 1,64,522 (0.38%) and the daily positivity rate at 1.28%.

While 278 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,12,622. The country also reported 31,377 in the last 24 hours, as per the updated data. The cumulative vaccines administered in the country was reported to reach 1,76,19,39,020.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday announced that the BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original. Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in the severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.

