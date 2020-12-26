Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurgaon

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' in Faridabad and Gurgaon1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 06:53 PM IST
Air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida has remained in the 'very poor' category
Air quality in Faridabad and Gurgaon improved to "poor"zone as compared to yesterday while it remained "very poor" in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to the data issued by a government agency.
The average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 367 in Ghaziabad, 355 in Greater Noida, 344 in Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 269 in Gurgaon at 4 pm on Saturday.
The AQI data maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has shown the PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants were high in the region.
The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while air quality in the "severe" zone affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.
This average air quality in the regions has improved from "severe" to "very poor" category as per the data release on Friday while Faridabad and Gurgaon have further improved today.
It was was 391 in Ghaziabad, 376 in Greater Noida, 386 in Noida, 328 in Faridabad and 302 in Gurgaon at 4pm.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.
