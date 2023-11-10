comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Light rainfall in capital city, AQI still in 'severe' category
LIVE UPDATES

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Light rainfall in capital city, AQI still in 'severe' category

1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Livemint

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The national capital's overall air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category on Friday, despite receiving light rainfall amid Delhi government's efforts to bring ‘artificial rain’. 

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: A thick layer of smog engulfs the Signature Bridge area as the air quality goes down to the 'Severe' category amid the rising air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)Premium
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: A thick layer of smog engulfs the Signature Bridge area as the air quality goes down to the 'Severe' category amid the rising air pollution, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital. This came amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' through cloud seeding which will be attempted around November 20 to curtail the pollution situation in the city. 

The overall air quality has again slipped into the ‘severe’ category despite light rainfall in the capital city. The national capital's AQI stood at 407 at 6 am on Friday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category.

The Delhi government has also fielded ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures. Several ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighboring states.

Stay tuned for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates.

10 Nov 2023, 06:46:44 AM IST

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Delhi govt gears up to combat air pollution with artificial rain

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to bear the entire cost of 'artificial rain' to curb the air pollution in the city, said officials.

Also, the Delhi government has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to present the government's views before the Supreme Court on Friday.

10 Nov 2023, 06:39:53 AM IST

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Delhi ministers hit the road for implementation of anti-pollution measures

As the national capital continues to struggle with the problem of air pollution, the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government decided to field Delhi ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures.

As part of the inspection process, several Delhi ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states.

10 Nov 2023, 06:36:24 AM IST

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Delhi NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain

Several parts of Delhi NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital.

