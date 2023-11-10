Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital. This came amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' through cloud seeding which will be attempted around November 20 to curtail the pollution situation in the city.
The overall air quality has again slipped into the ‘severe’ category despite light rainfall in the capital city. The national capital's AQI stood at 407 at 6 am on Friday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category.
The Delhi government has also fielded ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures. Several ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighboring states.
Stay tuned for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates.
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Delhi govt gears up to combat air pollution with artificial rain
In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to bear the entire cost of 'artificial rain' to curb the air pollution in the city, said officials.
Also, the Delhi government has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to present the government's views before the Supreme Court on Friday.
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Delhi ministers hit the road for implementation of anti-pollution measures
As the national capital continues to struggle with the problem of air pollution, the Aam Admi Party-led Delhi government decided to field Delhi ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures.
As part of the inspection process, several Delhi ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states.
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE: Delhi NCR sees sudden change in weather, receives light rain
Several parts of Delhi NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!