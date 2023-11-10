LIVE UPDATES

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Light rainfall in capital city, AQI still in 'severe' category

1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The national capital's overall air quality slipped into the ‘severe’ category on Friday, despite receiving light rainfall amid Delhi government's efforts to bring ‘artificial rain’.