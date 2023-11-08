LIVE UPDATES

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi's AQI at 356; BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles banned in Gurugram

3 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 07:22 AM IST

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category at 6 am on Wednesday, as per SAFAR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356 after crossing 400 (severe category) for the past few days.