Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to put an end to the practice of stubble burning. The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning “forthwith". The overall air quality in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category at 6 am on Wednesday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356 after crossing 400 (severe category) for the past few days. Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category.
Raj Niwas officials accuse AAP govt of misleading courts on 'odd-even', Delhi minister hits back
The 'odd-even' car rationing scheme will be implemented from November 13, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, hours after Raj Niwas officials alleged that the GRAP stage-IV implementation file sent to the lieutenant governor stated that no decision had been taken on the scheme.
Responding to a Raj Niwas official's accusation that the city government was misleading the courts and people over the vehicle rationing system, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the decision to implement the 'odd-even' scheme was taken on November 6 but the file the official was talking about was actually sent for LG VK Saxena's approval on November 4.
Pollution impacting everyone's health, people should avoid firecrackers on Diwali: UP minister
Noting that air pollution impacts the health of everyone, especially children, Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Saxena on Tuesday urged people to not burn firecrackers on Diwali "as far as possible".
Saxena, the Minister of State for Environment and Forest (independent charge), said the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to mitigating pollution and is taking all appropriate measures for it.
But Uttar Pradesh is bearing the brunt of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in the form of air pollution in the state, he said.
Over 4,700 vehicle owners fined in Delhi for driving without PUC certificates in last four days
Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 4,700 challans to vehicle owners driving without a pollution under control (PUC) certificate in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday.
Stage IV of the Centre's pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in Delhi on Sunday as the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category. Under the final Stage IV of the plan, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city have been banned.
Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category
Delhi air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413.
Check AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas here
As per SAFAR, overall AQI stands at 356.
AQI in Noida: 379
AQI in Gurugam: 362
AQI in Lodhi road: 346
AQI in Mathura road: 352
AQI in Airport (T3): 421
AQI in Delhi University: 388
AQI in Pusa: 324
As per CPCB data,
AQI in Anand Vihar: 452
AQI in Jahangirpuri: 447
AQI in Nehru Nagar: 443
AQI in RK Puram: 434
AQI in Rohini: 451
'To heal Delhi's pollution', Anand Mahindra suggests THIS
In a post on X, Anand Mahindra wrote, "To heal Delhi's pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Let's do it!"
BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles banned in Gurugram, Faridabad
As the air quality in Gurugram and Faridabad deteriorated, the Haryana transport commissioner has banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.
Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Transport Commissioner, Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) category in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.
"Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district. The residents of the district should also cooperate with the administration to control pollution.
