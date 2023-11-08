Hello User
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi's AQI at 356; BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles banned in Gurugram

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:22 AM IST
Livemint

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category at 6 am on Wednesday, as per SAFAR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356 after crossing 400 (severe category) for the past few days.

A view of Humayun's Tomb amidst the morning smog as air pollution levels declined in New Delhi, India, November 6, 2023.REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to put an end to the practice of stubble burning. The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning "forthwith". The overall air quality in Delhi remained in 'very poor' category at 6 am on Wednesday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356 after crossing 400 (severe category) for the past few days. Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category. 

Stay tuned for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates.

08 Nov 2023, 07:22 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Raj Niwas officials accuse AAP govt of misleading courts on 'odd-even', Delhi minister hits back

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The 'odd-even' car rationing scheme will be implemented from November 13, the Delhi government said on Tuesday, hours after Raj Niwas officials alleged that the GRAP stage-IV implementation file sent to the lieutenant governor stated that no decision had been taken on the scheme.

Responding to a Raj Niwas official's accusation that the city government was misleading the courts and people over the vehicle rationing system, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the decision to implement the 'odd-even' scheme was taken on November 6 but the file the official was talking about was actually sent for LG VK Saxena's approval on November 4.

08 Nov 2023, 06:59 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Pollution impacting everyone's health, people should avoid firecrackers on Diwali: UP minister

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Noting that air pollution impacts the health of everyone, especially children, Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Saxena on Tuesday urged people to not burn firecrackers on Diwali "as far as possible".

Saxena, the Minister of State for Environment and Forest (independent charge), said the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to mitigating pollution and is taking all appropriate measures for it.

But Uttar Pradesh is bearing the brunt of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana in the form of air pollution in the state, he said.

08 Nov 2023, 06:48 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Over 4,700 vehicle owners fined in Delhi for driving without PUC certificates in last four days

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 4,700 challans to vehicle owners driving without a pollution under control (PUC) certificate in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday.

Stage IV of the Centre's pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in Delhi on Sunday as the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category. Under the final Stage IV of the plan, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city have been banned.

08 Nov 2023, 06:47 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'Severe' category

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413.

08 Nov 2023, 06:45 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Check AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas here

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: As per SAFAR, overall AQI stands at 356.

AQI in Noida: 379

AQI in Gurugam: 362

AQI in Lodhi road: 346

AQI in Mathura road: 352

AQI in Airport (T3): 421

AQI in Delhi University: 388

AQI in Pusa: 324

As per CPCB data, 

AQI in Anand Vihar: 452

AQI in Jahangirpuri: 447

AQI in Nehru Nagar: 443

AQI in RK Puram: 434

AQI in Rohini: 451

08 Nov 2023, 06:40 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: ‘To heal Delhi’s pollution’, Anand Mahindra suggests THIS

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: In a post on X, Anand Mahindra wrote, “To heal Delhi’s pollution, Regenerative Agriculture MUST be given a chance. It provides a remunerative alternative to stubble burning while simultaneously increasing soil productivity. @VikashAbraham of @naandi_india stands ready to help. Let’s do it!"

08 Nov 2023, 06:35 AM IST Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles banned in Gurugram, Faridabad

As the air quality in Gurugram and Faridabad deteriorated, the Haryana transport commissioner has banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Transport Commissioner, Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) category in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

"Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district. The residents of the district should also cooperate with the administration to control pollution.

