Delhi, NCR air quality improves a bit ahead of Diwali; teams deployed to impose firecracker ban; check AQI of main areas

Delhi, NCR's air quality improved on Tuesday ahead of Diwali celebrations. Despite mild improvement, Delhi's AQI remained in the ‘poor’ category at 268 against 304 recorded a day ago. Nearly 377 teams have been deployed all across the city to enforce the firecracker ban in Delhi, NCR.

According to aqi.in, Delhi's real-time AQI on Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. remained at 331 (severe category). The national capital's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 4 p.m., down from 304 ('very poor') on Monday, revealed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized in raids across the city and 79 cases registered against violators so far.

Delhi, NCR areas with worst AQI today

Delhi, NCR areas AQI Delhi Institute of Tool Technology 402 ITI Jhangirpuri 390 Loni 387 Narela 382 Prashant Vihar 381 Kohat Enclave 378 Rohini Sector 7 378 Shaheed Sukhdev College 378 New Sarup Nagar 377

Delhi AQI Delhi's air was most polluted with PM 10 and PM 2.5 matters. According to CPCB, the PM2.5 level was recorded at 105 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 pm, according to the data.

Dangerously high levels of PM2.5 particles may cause severe health-related problems as they are able to penetrate deep into the respiratory system. Similarly, PM10 is a particulate matter that is 10 micrometers or less in diameter.

These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air can be inhaled deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory diseases.