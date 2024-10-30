Delhi, NCR's air quality improved on Tuesday ahead of Diwali celebrations. Despite mild improvement, Delhi's AQI remained in the ‘poor’ category at 268 against 304 recorded a day ago. Nearly 377 teams have been deployed all across the city to enforce the firecracker ban in Delhi, NCR.
According to aqi.in, Delhi's real-time AQI on Wednesday at 6:20 a.m. remained at 331 (severe category). The national capital's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 4 p.m., down from 304 ('very poor') on Monday, revealed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said 19,005 kg of firecrackers have been seized in raids across the city and 79 cases registered against violators so far.
Delhi, NCR areas with worst AQI today
|Delhi, NCR areas
|AQI
|Delhi Institute of Tool Technology
|402
|ITI Jhangirpuri
|390
|Loni
|387
|Narela
|382
|Prashant Vihar
|381
|Kohat Enclave
|378
|Rohini Sector 7
|378
|Shaheed Sukhdev College
|378
|New Sarup Nagar
|377
Delhi AQI
Delhi's air was most polluted with PM 10 and PM 2.5 matters. According to CPCB, the PM2.5 level was recorded at 105 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 pm, according to the data.
Dangerously high levels of PM2.5 particles may cause severe health-related problems as they are able to penetrate deep into the respiratory system. Similarly, PM10 is a particulate matter that is 10 micrometers or less in diameter.
These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air can be inhaled deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory diseases.
Vehicular emission was the biggest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Sunday, reported PTI citing data from Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management. Pollution due to vehicles accounted for approximately 15.7 per cent of total Delhi's air pollution.