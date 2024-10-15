The city's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 234, according to the latest bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As Delhi's air quality deteriorates, falling further into the 'poor' category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the national capital region.

On October 14, the Centre's air pollution control panel for Delhi-NCR issued directions to Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to implement winter-specific air pollution measures from 8 am today.

Air quality standards are slotted under six categories—good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderate (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400) and severe (401-500).

What is GRAP 1? GRAP Stage 1 focusses on controlling dust at construction sites, enhancing road cleaning, and ensuring proper waste disposal. It includes a ban on open burning of waste, restrictions on diesel generator usage, prohibits coal or firewood use at eateries, and calls for stricter monitoring of polluting vehicles. Additionally, it aims to improve traffic management and enforce stricter emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.The 27-point action plan also includes turning off the engine at red lights, choosing hybrid vehicles or electric vehicles to control vehicular pollution, not littering or disposing waste, garbage in open spaces and, reporting air polluting activities through 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App etc.

Mint earlier reported that the government was planning to implement GRAP one month earlier this year than the scheduled date to control the movement of vehicles, and the stage will be decided based on AQI in Delhi NCR.

In November last year, the government imposed level 4 of GRAP in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR states and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been told to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage-I under GRAP during this period.

The sub-committee also urges the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP, according to the statement.

The Commission will be closely monitoring the situation and will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis in the coming days, it said.

Farm FiresThe city's AQI has slipped into the 'poor' category following Dussehra, marking 19 days since the last occurrence of poor air quality on September 25, according to a PTI report.

As many as 872 fire counts and stubble burning incidents, another contributor to the city's deteriorating air quality, were reported between 15 September and 13 October in Punjab.

This compares to 1,230 incidents reported during the same period last year, marking the lowest count in five years. However, it represents a significant increase from the 300 cases recorded as of 7 October, according to a Monday bulletin from CREAMS-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, which monitors satellite data on stubble burning.