Delhi air quality LIVE: Delhi, NCR regions are experiencing ‘very poor’ air quality on 14 November. As per SAFAR data, the overall air quality in the national capital stood at 386.
As per IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring company, Delhi ranked as the most polluted city globally on Tuesday, with Lahore and Mumbai following closely in second and third place, respectively.
An official from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced on Tuesday that the final stage of the central government's air pollution control plan, known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), will persist.
Stringent measures, including a prohibition on construction activities and the entry of pollution-emitting trucks into the national capital, will continue until further directives are issued, PTI reported.
India's top 10 most polluted cities with worst AQI, Patna at first spot due to ‘hazardous’ air quality | Full list here
Major cities across northern states of India have been battling the problem of pollution for the past few weeks with toxic haze blanketing the cities. These polluted cities include Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, etc.
In the list of the top 10 most polluted cities with the worst air quality as of 6:30 am, two are in Bihar, more than three in Rajasthan, followed by Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and more.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Patna's air quality slipped into the ‘hazardous’ category as the overall AQI of Bihar’s capital city stood at 587 today morning, while Delhi's AQI was 449 at 6.30 am on Thursday. Read the complete story here.
'Stubble will not be a problem when...': Nitin Gadkari has a solution to Delhi air pollution
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the steps taken by the Centre to curb stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He expressed confidence that over time, stubble would cease to be a problem as its value increases, leading to the creation of a robust market for stubble.
Explaining the same, Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday, "Bitumen, Bio-CNG, LNG is being made from stubble" in these states and that efforts are on to build "a good market for stubble".
Smoke from stubble burning, or the burning of crop residue, in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, is one of the major contributors to the air pollution in Delhi. Taking note of the seriousness of the issue, the Supreme Court had instructed farmers in these states and state governments to immediately cease stubble burning. Read the complete story here.
Delhi pollution: Buses except CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel ones likely to be barred from entering city
The Delhi government is likely to impose a complete ban on passenger buses except those running on CNG, electricity and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital in view of the pollution situation.
Restrictions under GRAP Stage IV are currently in place in Delhi amid plummeting air quality in the national capital. (PTI)
