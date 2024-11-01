Delhi, NCR AQI Live Updates: The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, continues to be a concern as it remains in the ‘very poor’ category a day after the Diwali festivities. According to data from SAFAR-India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 359 at 6:30 AM today.
The Delhi sky lit up on Thursday as people celebrated Diwali defying a ban on firecrackers.
Areas including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Vikas Puri, Dilshad Garden, Burari and many other neighbourhoods of east and west Delhi saw firecrackers being burst.
At 9 pm, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 327, with Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aaya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Mathura Road, IGI Airport, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Najafgarh and other weather-monitoring stations witnessing "very poor" air quality, according to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the National AQI published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Last year, the citizens of the capital enjoyed a clearer sky and abundant sunshine on Diwali, with an AQI of 218, compared to 312 in 2022, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to the CPCB.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: ‘Pollution is extreme’, says Cyclist Stephen
Cyclist Stephen, passing through India Gate told ANI, "Because of the pollution, terrible things are happening. The pollution came on very suddenly this time. Just a few days ago, there was nothing, and now my brother has fallen sick. I used to come here to cycle with my brother, but he has been severely affected by the pollution lately. And today, the pollution is extreme."
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: Post-Diwali smog pushes Delhi air quality to 'very poor
A thick layer of smog covered parts of Delhi on Friday, the day after Diwali, pushing the city's air quality into the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.
At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: Thin layer of smog engulfs UP's Hapur city
A thin layer of smog engulfs Hapur city as the air quality continues to deteriorate.
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: Watch | Thin layer of smog engulfs National Capital
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: Citizens of the capital enjoyed a clearer sky and abundant sunshine on Diwali
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: AQI in THESE places inches close to 400
Anand Vihar: AQI at 395
Ashok Vihar: AQI at 384
Dwarka Sector 8: AQI at 375
Jahangirpuri: AQI at 387
Nehru Nagar: AQI at 381
Punjabi Bagh: AQI at 391
RK Puram: AQI at 395
Rohini: AQI at 385
Wazirpur: AQI at 386
Delhi, NCR AQI Live: Delhi AQI at 6.30 am
