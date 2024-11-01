Delhi, NCR AQI Live Updates: Thin smog layer post-Diwali; AQI in THESE places inches close to ‘severe’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST

Delhi, NCR AQI Live Updates: According to data from SAFAR-India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 359 at 6:30 AM today.