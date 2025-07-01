Delhi fuel ban: THESE old vehicles will no longer get petrol, diesel from today. Here's why…

Starting July 1, 2025, petrol pumps in Delhi NCR will stop refuelling end-of-life vehicles to combat pollution. CCTV and speakers are installed for enforcement, with support from the Transport Department, Delhi Police, and Municipal Corporation.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated1 Jul 2025, 10:11 AM IST
A man shows a document of his vehicle at a petrol pump as police personnel keep a vigil after fuel ban for end-of-life (EoL) vehicles under the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in New Delhi, on July 1, 2025.
A man shows a document of his vehicle at a petrol pump as police personnel keep a vigil after fuel ban for end-of-life (EoL) vehicles under the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in New Delhi, on July 1, 2025. (PTI Photo / Shahbaz Khan)

Effective from today, July 1, 2025, petrol pumps in the national capital will halt refuelling for end-of-life (EoL) vehicles in the Delhi NCR region, according to notice from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

As per the notice: “fuel will not be dispensed to ELVs — 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles — from July 1, 2025”. In order to enforce this, CCTV cameras and speakers, have been installed at petrol pumps across the city, ANI reported.

The move comes as a measure to control vehicular pollution in Delhi, according to a PTI report. CAQM, with the Transport Department, Delhi Police and traffic personnel are putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance, it added. 

The Transport Department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

WATCH: CCTVs cameras, speakers installed at petrol pumps

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

