Delhi fuel ban: THESE old vehicles will no longer get petrol, diesel from today. Here's why…

Effective from today, July 1, 2025, petrol pumps in the national capital will halt refuelling for end-of-life (EoL) vehicles in the Delhi NCR region, according to notice from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

As per the notice: “fuel will not be dispensed to ELVs — 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles — from July 1, 2025”. In order to enforce this, CCTV cameras and speakers, have been installed at petrol pumps across the city, ANI reported.

The move comes as a measure to control vehicular pollution in Delhi, according to a PTI report. CAQM, with the Transport Department, Delhi Police and traffic personnel are putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance, it added.

The Transport Department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

WATCH: CCTVs cameras, speakers installed at petrol pumps

