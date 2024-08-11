From deficient to deluge: Delhi receives 13% above-normal rainfall since 1 June

After enduring a scorching summer and witnessing an uneven start to the monsoon in June, the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is now experiencing heavy rainfall, especially over the past few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded 160% surplus rainfall. This recent deluge has reversed the early deficit, bringing the total rainfall since 1 June to 13% above normal.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply June ended on a sultry note in Delhi, with no rainfall recorded until the month end, but logged 228% overall excess rainfall for the month, following a single day’s downpour of 228.1mm. The normal monthly average for June is 74.1mm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meteorological department forecasted moderate rainfall for Delhi on Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive day of significant rainfall in the region. Temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 26°C, with cloudy skies.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, causing traffic disruptions due to waterlogging across the city.

According to the Public Works Department, 20 complaints of waterlogging were received during the day. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received five complaints, including for uprooted trees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday was 32.8°C, slightly below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 25.8°C in the morning, 1.2°C below normal.

Due to the continuous rains in Delhi, airlines have issued a travel advisory urging passengers to verify their flight status, as operations may be affected.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures and arrivals, and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 9:14 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget carrier IndiGo also issued an advisory on X noting that the heavy rain in Delhi may impact flight schedules.

“Heavy rain is pouring down over #Delhi, which may play rough with flight schedules. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused if your flight is impacted. Please keep a tab on your flight status and allow extra travel time due to potential traffic snarls. We wish you a pleasant journey!"

Delhi police have also advised commuters traveling to Najafgarh Phirni Road to anticipate delays due to waterlogging and the breakdown of three Cluster Buses near Chhawla Stand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traffic is also heavy on Rohtak Road from Nangloi to Tikri Border because of potholes and waterlogging. "Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternative routes accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

On Saturday, traffic was also disrupted on Fateh Singh Marg, Old Kakrola Road, Najafgarh near Shyam Vihar Chowk, and Najafgarh-Nangloi Road due to water accumulation.

The Southwest monsoon for the remaining two months (August-September) is expected to be above normal, with September likely to see more rainfall than August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a press statement issued earlier this month, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of Meteorology, IMD, had said that August is expected to be normal at 94-106% of the long-period average, despite a break in showers from 8 August.

This is attributed to the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) returning to neutral, with the cooler La Niña phase expected to develop in the latter half of the monsoon season.

The weather department noted that the formation of La Niña later this month is expected to improve rainfall prospects for August and September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

La Niña is expected to continue till the end of 2024. Additionally, the Indian Ocean Dipole, which is another factor that influences the monsoon, is expected to be neutral till the end of the 2024 monsoon season.

La Niña is characterized by the cooling of sea surface temperatures, and occurs every 3-5 years, occasionally in consecutive years, leading to increased rainfall and distinct weather patterns, which can result in floods.

India has recorded 570.6mm of rainfall since 1 June, compared to the normal 535.6 mm, a 7% surplus. This is due to excess rainfall in July and early August across south and central India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}