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Delhi NCR likely to see rainfall today, 'extremely severe alert' blares on mobile phones — full IMD forecasts here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Delhi NCR on Thursday. Several took to social media to share a screenshot of the “extremely severe alert” they received on their phones around 9 pm.

Akriti Anand
Updated11 Jun 2026, 09:31 PM IST
Delhi NCR likely to see rainfall today, 'extremely severe alert' blares on mobile phones — full IMD forecasts here
Delhi NCR likely to see rainfall today, 'extremely severe alert' blares on mobile phones — full IMD forecasts here(PTI)
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An "extremely severe alert" sounded on the mobile phones of people in parts of Delhi NCR, warning them of the possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorms, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, in the region on Thursday night.

The government-issued alert is sent through Cell Broadcast technology to warn people of potentially dangerous weather conditions and help them stay safe.

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Several took to social media to share a screenshot of the alert they received on their phones around 9 pm.

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An "Extremely Severe Alert" is a government-initiated notification designed to warn citizens of imminent, life-threatening disasters such as cyclones and heavy rainfall. It is a “Cell Broadcast, powered by indigenous technology, to enable instant disaster alerts for citizens.”

Also Read | Northwest India to see rain till June 13 under western disturbance

Full IMD forecast for Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Delhi NCR. “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/duststorm and strong wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph towards night,” the IMD predicted on Thursday.

In a weather update around 6:45 pm on Thursday, the IMD forecast read, “Intensification of Convection over Haryana and its eastward movement during 1500-1730 IST suggests possibility of its impact over Delhi after 2 hours."

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“Very Light to Light Rainfall at most places with moderate rainfall at isolated places with Thunderstorm/Lightning/Strong Winds 60-70 gusting to 80 kmph likely over Delhi during 2030-2330 hrs IST,” the forecast stated.

At 9 pm, the Delhi weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) in entire Delhi and NCR.

Also Read | Delhi weather today: Rain, lightning and winds up to 60 Kmph likely on Sunday

“Hail storm/Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Jind, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana) Deoband, Muzaffarnagar (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan),” the weather department posted on X.

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It added, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Nazibabad, Shamli, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Jajau (U.P.) Tizara, Deeg, Bharatpur, Bayana, Dholpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

Also Read | Delhi weather today: Rain, lightning and winds up to 60 Kmph likely on Sunday

Earlier, Delhi witnessed a slight dip in temperatures on Thursday, even as warm weather persisted across the city, with the weather office issuing an orange alert for strong winds, thunderstorms and duststorms during the evening and night hours.

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Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C, as per IMD's statement at 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR on Friday, June 12.

The forecast read, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards morning/forenoon. Another spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards afternoon/evening.”

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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