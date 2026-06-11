Delhi NCR likely to see rainfall today, 'extremely severe alert' blares on mobile phones — full IMD forecasts here

An "extremely severe alert" sounded on the mobile phones of people in parts of Delhi NCR, warning them of the possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorms, accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, in the region on Thursday night.

The government-issued alert is sent through Cell Broadcast technology to warn people of potentially dangerous weather conditions and help them stay safe.

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Several took to social media to share a screenshot of the alert they received on their phones around 9 pm.

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An "Extremely Severe Alert" is a government-initiated notification designed to warn citizens of imminent, life-threatening disasters such as cyclones and heavy rainfall. It is a “Cell Broadcast, powered by indigenous technology, to enable instant disaster alerts for citizens.”

Also Read | Northwest India to see rain till June 13 under western disturbance

Full IMD forecast for Delhi NCR The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Delhi NCR. “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/duststorm and strong wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph towards night,” the IMD predicted on Thursday.

In a weather update around 6:45 pm on Thursday, the IMD forecast read, “Intensification of Convection over Haryana and its eastward movement during 1500-1730 IST suggests possibility of its impact over Delhi after 2 hours."

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“Very Light to Light Rainfall at most places with moderate rainfall at isolated places with Thunderstorm/Lightning/Strong Winds 60-70 gusting to 80 kmph likely over Delhi during 2030-2330 hrs IST,” the forecast stated.

At 9 pm, the Delhi weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) in entire Delhi and NCR.

“Hail storm/Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Jind, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana) Deoband, Muzaffarnagar (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan),” the weather department posted on X.

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It added, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (50-90 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Panipat, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Siwani, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Nazibabad, Shamli, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Sahaswan, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad, Jajau (U.P.) Tizara, Deeg, Bharatpur, Bayana, Dholpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

Earlier, Delhi witnessed a slight dip in temperatures on Thursday, even as warm weather persisted across the city, with the weather office issuing an orange alert for strong winds, thunderstorms and duststorms during the evening and night hours.

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Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7°C, as per IMD's statement at 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR on Friday, June 12.

The forecast read, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards morning/forenoon. Another spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards afternoon/evening.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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