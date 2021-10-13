Delhi NCR likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved

Delhi NCR is likely to shrink to the 100-km radius from Rajghat as the NCR Planning board has approved the Draft Regional Plan 2041. The NCR Planning board approved the said plan to accelerate the development of the region's urban areas. Currently, the NCR is spread to around 150-175 kilometres, covering entire districts and rural areas. However, under the Draft Regional Plan 2014, the areas behind the 100 km are unlikely to be part of the NCR.

A detailed draft plan will be made public for suggestions and objections soon. Later it will be notified by the NCR Planning Board.

"Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and some areas of Meerut and others will remain part of the NCR as they fall under 100 km radius condition. We have already developed areas that are covered within 50-60 kilometres of radius. Now, there will be the focus on the remaining part," the PTI agency said.

About Draft Regional Plan 2041

Development of linear corridor

As per the agency, linear corridors will be developed beyond a 100 km radius and up to the existing NCR boundary. Additionally, the state governments will take decisions regarding the inclusion or exclusion of the tehsils lying partly within this 100 km delineation.

Development of metro centres

The Regional Plan 2021, which is available on NCRPB's website, had identified seven metro centres --- Faridabad-Ballabgarh, Gurgaon-Manesar, Ghaziabad-Loni, Noida, Sonepat-Kundli, Greater Noida, and Meerut.

Development of regional centres

Besides, it had also identified 11 regional centres --- Bahadurgah, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Rewari-Dharuhera-Bawal, Hapur-Pilkhua, Bulandshahr-Khurja, Baghpat-Baraut, Alwar, Greater Bhiwadi, Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror.

Slum-free NCR

The DRP 2041 Plan will pave the way for a future-ready, slum-free National Capital Region with an air ambulance facility and high-speed connectivity through helitaxis, road, rail, and inland waterways.

Improved rail connectivity

It will put a special impetus on 30-minute connectivity through super-fast trains within major cities of NCR. The Plan also proposes to explore the feasibility of a 30-minute Mass Transit Rail System (MTRS) from the nearest NCR boundaries to Delhi.

