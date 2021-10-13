Delhi NCR likely to shrink as 'Draft Regional Plan 2041' approved

Delhi NCR is likely to shrink to the 100-km radius from Rajghat as the NCR Planning board has approved the Draft Regional Plan 2041. The NCR Planning board approved the said plan to accelerate the development of the region's urban areas. Currently, the NCR is spread to around 150-175 kilometres, covering entire districts and rural areas. However, under the Draft Regional Plan 2014, the areas behind the 100 km are unlikely to be part of the NCR.

