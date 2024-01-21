The minimum temperature in the national capital was noted at 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, just slightly higher than the seasonal average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An “orange alert" for dense fog has been issued by the IMD for Delhi and its neighbouring regions on the same day.

IMD further predicted dense fog conditions are expected on January 22 and January 23.

“No dense fog is reported during the night at IGI," the IMD said.

As per the IMD, Ambala in Haryana reported 200 meters of visibility, Hissar 500 meters, Delhi's Safdarjung 500 meters, and Palam 1100 meters.

Meanwhile, dense fog conditions led to the delay of approximately 11 trains heading to Delhi from different parts of the country, including Khajuraho-Kurushetra Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, and Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, among others.

At least 11 trains are delayed to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Passengers were seen waiting for their scheduled flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as some flights were delayed and a few got cancelled amid fog conditions.

Notably, the IMD on Saturday predicted dense fog conditions on January 22 and 23 in the National Capital and fog conditions on the rest of the days.

The temperature will hover between 6 degrees and a maximum of 20 degrees until January 25.

As per the IMD, the visibility was recorded as low as 50 metres at around 5.30 am on Friday in isolated regions. This included parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and East Rajasthan.

As many as 22 Delhi-bound trains are running behind schedule following the dense fog conditions in many parts of the country.

According to Northern Railways, five trains namely, Khajaurao-Kurukshetra Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Bhopal Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction are delayed by around 6-6.30 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

