Delhi NCR records three-fold jump in OPD patients with breathing problems triggered by air pollution

  • The Air Quality Index on Tuesday was recorded at 500 – the equivalent of smoking 20-25 cigarettes per day.

Priyanka Sharma
Published19 Nov 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Most are complaining of cough, throat irritation and viral fever- like symptoms. (Photo; AP)
Most are complaining of cough, throat irritation and viral fever- like symptoms. (Photo; AP)

New Delhi: Doctors and hospitals in Delhi-NCR said they are seeing a three-fold jump in patients reporting respiratory ailments triggered by alarming air pollution levels. 

On Tuesday, the average air quality index (AQI) was recorded to be 492 early morning in Delhi. However, later in the day it reached 500 which is the maximum index as per the Central Pollution Control Board. This is equivalent to smoking 20-25 cigarettes in a day.

This spike recorded by hospitals including Fortis, C.K. Birla, and Apollo, is not only being seen in the elderly and children but also young individuals who do not have any history of lung disease.

Most are complaining of cough, throat irritation and viral fever- like symptoms. Also, people with pre-existing respiratory ailments are visiting lung OPDs with complaints of acute asthma attacks and bronchitis, with some requiring hospitalization.

“I have been seeing patients since 8am in the morning. They are lined up in the OPD and emergency. They are coming with complaints of cough and pneumonia. New young patients who do not have any respiratory issues are also coming to the OPD," said Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, C.K. Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Also read: Delhi pollution crosses the danger mark: Can air purifiers help combat high AQI levels?

 “We have admitted 4 patients in ICU with pre-existing respiratory diseases as their condition got worsened. I have seen more than 150 patients with respiratory issues in a day which is rare,” he said.

Air pollution has emerged as a significant health challenge in recent years, contributing to chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems. It adversely effects children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those who face higher exposure risks due to their occupations, such as traffic police officers, construction workers, and municipal workers.

“There has been 2-3 times increase in the number of patients in OPD and in  emergency with more severe symptoms while a few of them require hospitalization. Children and elderly with pre-existing diseases are coming largely complaining breathlessness, cough, sneezing and asthma attack,” said Dr Nikhil Modi, Pulmonology Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospital.

Also read: Amid worsening Delhi pollution, minister Gopal Rai calls for cloud seeding to reduce AQI – all about artificial rain

On Monday, the secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare Punya Salia Srivastava directed states/UTs to get the Air Quality' information for the health sector, strengthen healthcare services to address the air pollution-related health issues, health sector response action plans during high level of air pollution, particularly post-Diwali, stubble burning and winter days/ months.

Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Pulmonary Department at Fortis Hospital said that situation across Delhi is not very good. “Even healthy individuals without any respiratory illness are falling prey to the air pollution. They are coming to the OPD with extreme cough, chest congestion and fever like symptoms. Moreover, those with co-morbid conditions have got their health condition worsened. Mostly they are diagnosed with pneumonia and have been put on advanced medication,” Dr Maurya said adding that cases have gone by 20-25%.

Also read: IMD sounds alert as pollution levels soar, smog conditions to shroud NCR for next few days

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi NCR records three-fold jump in OPD patients with breathing problems triggered by air pollution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.5 (3.25%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.40
    03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.1 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    659.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.46%)

    Coforge share price

    8,081.05
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    73.05 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.