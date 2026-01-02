Delhi NCR pollution: CAQM revokes GRAP-3 curbs as air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday revoked GRAP-3 curbs in the Delhi-NCR region, following a notable improvement in air quality, officials said, according to PTI. However, all actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP to remain in-force, they added.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR,” the order read. It mentioned that Delhi’s AQI, which was 380 yesterday, has improved significantly, dropping to 236 today at 4 PM, showing a downward trend.

Republic Day rehearsals continue amid smog, dense fog Delhi was enveloped in a thick layer of smog and dense fog on the second day of the New Year 2026, drastically reducing visibility across several parts of the national capital, even as Republic Day rehearsals went on at India Gate under difficult conditions, according to ANI.

Drone footage from Sarai Kale Khan showed poor visibility in the early morning hours around 7:15 am, while ground visuals from areas near AIIMS, Akshardham Temple and other parts of the city revealed roads, buildings and traffic blanketed by fog and smog. Cold wave conditions further worsened the situation, affecting routine morning movement in many localities.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day of the New Year 2026. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 348 around 8:00 am, placing it close to the ‘severe’ category.

Pollution levels across several monitoring stations were concerning. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 348, RK Puram 319, Rohini 315 and Mundka 324. Chandni Chowk registered 340, while ITO reported 292. Bawana logged an AQI of 227 and IGI Airport recorded 219, reflecting poor to very poor air quality across much of the city.

Despite reduced visibility and worsening air quality, preparations for Republic Day continued at India Gate, where a haze of smog obscured the surroundings as security personnel and parade participants carried on with rehearsals.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi’s temperature hovered around 11 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, with very dense fog observed during the early hours and expected to persist through the day. Weather conditions are likely to improve from Saturday, it noted.

IMD further stated that Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are expected to range between 15°C and 17°C, and 9°C and 11°C, respectively. While minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2°C to 4°C above normal, maximum temperatures are expected to stay significantly below normal.

