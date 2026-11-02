Delhi-NCR pollution curbs: GRAP Stage-II implemented ahead of Diwali – Here's what is allowed & what is not | Explained

Delhi-NCR has moved to Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air pollution levels deteriorated sharply, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking the 'Very Poor' air quality measures across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect on Monday, November 2.

The decision comes ahead of Diwali, as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 324 on Monday, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. The city's air quality had deteriorated from the 'Moderate' category on October 31, when the AQI stood at 117, to the 'Poor' category at 261 on November 1.

Quick answers to key questions • 4 QUESTIONS 1 What does GRAP Stage-II mean for Delhi-NCR? ⌵ GRAP Stage-II brings in measures to curb air pollution when the AQI reaches the “Very Poor” category. The related article places this category in the AQI range of 301 to 400. 2 Why was GRAP Stage-II implemented in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali? ⌵ Delhi’s AQI rose to 324 on Monday, putting it in the “Very Poor” category. It had climbed from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1. 3 Who decides when to invoke GRAP Stage-II? ⌵ The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decides whether to invoke Stage-II. Its decision is based on changing air quality and meteorological forecasts. 4 What precautions should people take during very poor air quality? ⌵ People with respiratory problems are advised to avoid going outdoors during periods of excessive pollution, particularly early in the morning and at night, and to use masks. People with chronic conditions should take their medicines regularly and seek medical advice if their health deteriorates.

What is banned / not allowed under GRAP Stage-II: 1. Diesel Generator (DG) Sets: The use of diesel generator sets for regular or commercial purposes is prohibited, with exemptions limited to specified emergency and essential services.

2. Coal and firewood: Burning or using coal and firewood is prohibited across Delhi-NCR.

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3. Coal- and firewood-fired Tandoors: Restaurants, hotels and eateries cannot operate tandoors fuelled by coal or firewood.

4. Construction and demolition: Reopening construction and demolition sites or industrial units that have been specifically ordered to shut down is not permitted.

5. Vehicles without valid PUC certificates: Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate face enforcement action, including penalties and possible denial of fuel at petrol pumps.

6. Older and non-compliant commercial vehicles: Restrictions may apply to the entry and movement of older or non-compliant interstate commercial and goods vehicles in Delhi-NCR, depending on the applicable emission standards and government notifications.

What is allowed under GRAP Stage-II: Public transport and clean-fuel vehicles: Electric vehicles (EVs), CNG-powered vehicles and BS-VI-compliant vehicles can continue operating, subject to applicable traffic and pollution-control rules.

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2. Emergency and essential DG use: Diesel generator sets are permitted for essential and emergency services, including hospitals, healthcare facilities and lifts, in accordance with applicable exemptions.

3. Anti-pollution activities: Mechanised road sweeping, regular water sprinkling with dust suppressants and targeted pollution-control measures will continue across Delhi-NCR.

4. Regular traffic and essential operations: Compliant vehicles carrying valid PUC certificates can continue plying under normal traffic regulations. However, authorities may increase parking charges and introduce staggered office timings to discourage private vehicle use.

What is GRAP Stage-II? GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle worsening air pollution. It has four stages, triggered according to the severity of air quality:

Stage-I: Poor (AQI 201-300)

Stage-II: Very Poor (AQI 301-400)

Stage-III: Severe (AQI 401-450)

Stage-IV: Severe Plus (AQI above 450)

Stage-II introduces additional restrictions and preventive measures over and above those already applicable under Stage-I. The objective is to reduce emissions from vehicles, construction activities, industries and other pollution sources.

Key restrictions under Delhi's Winter Action Plan Delhi's winter pollution-control measures will remain in force for different durations between November 1, 2026, and February 28, 2027, with restrictions targeting vehicular emissions, construction dust, parking and office attendance.

Under the plan, petrol and diesel vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital until January 31. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities have also been prohibited, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects.

A more stringent, blanket suspension of construction and demolition activities, subject to exemptions, will apply from December 10 to January 20.

The government has also doubled parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi until February 28 to discourage private vehicle usage.

Work-from-home rules for government and private offices Government and private offices in Delhi have been directed to restrict physical attendance to 50% between November 1 and January 31, with the remaining workforce required to work from home. Essential and emergency services have been exempted from these attendance restrictions.