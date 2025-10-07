Delhi-NCR rains: Airport issues advisory; IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet warn of temporary disruptions in flight schedules

Delhi's inclement weather conditions today have led to the Indira Gandhi International Airport issuing a warning about possible flight disruptions.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport are impacted,” the Delhi airport said in a post on the social media platform X.

“Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” the statement further said.

A number of airlines operating flight services from Delhi airport have also issued advisories.

IndiGo said in an X post, “With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected again in #Delhi there’s a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations.”

“Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they’re up to date,” said the airline, and asked travellers to check their flight status on the website or app before heading to the airport.

Air India has also issued a similar warning, saying, “Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.”

SpiceJet said, “All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Orange, Yellow alerts issued The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for the national capital, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather department also said moderate thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and wind speeds ranging between 40–60 kmph are likely over parts of central, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi, as per PTI.

New Delhi woke up to a wet Tuesday morning, with a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below normal.